360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 6.2% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.76. 1,852,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,333,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

