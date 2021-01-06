$480.49 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post sales of $480.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 218,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

