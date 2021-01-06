4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $578,257.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $486,447.26 and $578,257.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

