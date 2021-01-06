500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 13.3%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price was down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,174,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,532,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBAI. ValuEngine cut shares of 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 500.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

