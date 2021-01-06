$546.70 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $546.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $555.58 million. DexCom posted sales of $462.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.75. 678,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,186. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.19. DexCom has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,574 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

