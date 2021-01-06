$9.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $9.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.64 billion and the lowest is $8.79 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $42.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.61 billion to $42.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.59 billion to $39.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.93. 3,985,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,554. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $273.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

