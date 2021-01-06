966 Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

FBRX opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

