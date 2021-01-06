AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,166,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AAON by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 336,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

