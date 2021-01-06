Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, CoinBene and IDEX. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00332625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.01 or 0.02384915 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, Indodax, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, ZBG, CoinBene, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

