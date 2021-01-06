Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

