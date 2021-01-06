Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
