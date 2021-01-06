AceD (ACED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $945.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 159% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One AceD token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $945.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000172 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.