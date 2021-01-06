Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Acme United has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ACU opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27. Acme United has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

