ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $69,218. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

