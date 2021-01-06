Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

ACOR stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $191,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 205,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

