Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $36.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

