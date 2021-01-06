ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,877.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,877.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,934,204 coins and its circulating supply is 85,792,194 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

