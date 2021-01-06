AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 5.3%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $33.89. 1,563,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 998,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several brokerages have commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -564.74 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 495,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

