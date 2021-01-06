Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 3,499 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $18,649.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00.

ADAP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,106. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $750.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

