Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 3,499 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $18,649.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00.
ADAP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,106. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $750.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
