Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.72. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,232,940 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.