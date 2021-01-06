Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,697. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $242.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.