Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GLD traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 689,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $176.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.