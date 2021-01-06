Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,171,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 132,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,798,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

