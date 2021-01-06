Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. 1,102,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,773,109. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.