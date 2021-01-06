Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Down 6.5%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.00. 538,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 388,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.