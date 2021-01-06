Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 267,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aegon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aegon by 62.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

