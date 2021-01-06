Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price rose 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,062,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,360,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.