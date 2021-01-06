Aeron 1-Day Volume Tops $90,569.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $70,315.39 and $90,569.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 48.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

