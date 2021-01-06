Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.16

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.16 and last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

