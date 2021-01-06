Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $4.60. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £977,067.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.62.

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.