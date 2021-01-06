Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.18.

TSE:AC opened at C$23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.52.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

