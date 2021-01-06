Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.59% from the company’s current price.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.