Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Up 5.3%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $283.48 and last traded at $282.39. 1,882,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,584,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.15. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

