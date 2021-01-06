Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

