Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. 140166 started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

