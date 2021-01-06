Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $148.30. Approximately 5,944,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,177,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.15.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

