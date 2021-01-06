Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

NYSE AIN traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 200,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Albany International by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Albany International by 36.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $265,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albany International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,402,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

