Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $166.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 9.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.