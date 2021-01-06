Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.05

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 12224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.