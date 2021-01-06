Alias (ALIAS) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 89% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Alias has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $8.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alias has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018154 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008306 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002246 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

