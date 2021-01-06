Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report sales of $241.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.90 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $461.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $984.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $964.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.69.

Shares of ALGT traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,910. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $190.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.