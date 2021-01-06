AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of CBH stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 30,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
