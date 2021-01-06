Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.60

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 24089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

