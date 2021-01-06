Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 7.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.34. 455,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 383,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.
AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,106 shares of company stock worth $1,371,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a P/E ratio of 439.00 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
