Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 7.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.34. 455,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 383,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,106 shares of company stock worth $1,371,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a P/E ratio of 439.00 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

