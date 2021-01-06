Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Hits $8,346.06

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $8,346.06 and $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000160 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.