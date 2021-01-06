Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $17.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

