Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.