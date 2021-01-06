ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Shares Up 1.6%

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 5,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

