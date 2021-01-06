Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AYX opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 761.19, a P/E/G ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock valued at $261,183,783. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

