Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.97

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.97 and last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 35989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.48.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is -27.55%.

In other Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.